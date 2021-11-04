World Cup Qualifiers: Kagere, Tuyisenge out as Rwanda name squad for Mali, Kenya matches

Tusker FC goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure is among the Rwanda provisional squad members preparing for back-to-back Group E World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya respectively.

The custodian has struggled for game time this season at Tusker with Brian Bwire, Michael Wanjala, and Patrick Matasi battling for a starting berth. However, he has not lost his place at Amavubi and has been considered while the team prepares for the final matches in their pool.

With just a point in the group, Rwanda are out of the race to Qatar, with Mali, who are on 10 points, and Uganda -who are on eight points, battling for the top position to seal progression to the next phase of the qualifiers.

Kagere, Tuyisenge out

Haruna Niyonzima is another experienced head in the team, but there is no place for veteran attackers Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Amavubi will host group leaders Mali on November 11 aiming at causing an upset after falling by a solitary goal away. They will then travel to Kenya to play Harambee Stars four days later. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the previous meeting.

After a stalemate in Nairobi in their last meeting, Cranes will be aiming at collecting maximum points against their fierce rivals Kenya before traveling to play the Eagles away.

Rwanda Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC), Clement Buhake (Strommen IF), Eric Ndayishimiye (Police FC), Fiacre Ntwali.

Defenders: Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Mark Nkubana (Gasogi United), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Clement Niyigena (Rayon Sports), Ali Serumogo (SC Kiyovu)

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze), Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports), York Rafael (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Olivier Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports), Ruboneka Jean Bosco (APR FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Jean Philippe Rutabayiru (SD Lenense Proinastur), Keddy Nsanzimfura (APR FC), Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali).

Attackers: Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye (Police FC), Ernest Sugira (As Kigali FC), Bienvenue Mugenzi (SC Kiyovu), Allain Kwitonda (APR FC), Danny Usengimana (Police FC), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police FC), Innocent Nshuti (APR FC).