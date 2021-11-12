World Cup Qualifiers: Aubameyang's winner gives Gabon lifeline

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal that gave Gabon a 1-0 victory over Libya in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match on Friday.

After a goalless first-half at the Stade de Franceville, Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the hosts with his strike from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

It was the 32-year-old's second goal in the qualifying campaign after he helped the Panthers beat Angola 2-0 in October.

Friday's win powered Patrice Neveu's side to the second spot in Group F with seven points after five matches while Egypt lead the group with 10 points.

Gabon will be hoping the Pharaohs lose when they battle Angola on Friday evening, to keep their chances of progressing to the final play-off round alive.

Egypt and Gabon are scheduled to face off for the final group match on November 16.

