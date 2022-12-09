More World Cup heartbreak for Neymar and Brazil! Antony & Rodrygo break down in tears after Croatia progress on penalties

The Brazil players could not hide their devastation after Marquinhos failed to convert his penalty, sending Croatia through and the Selecao back home.

Neymar opened scoring in extra-time

Petkovic netted 117th-minute equaliser

Marquinhos hits post with penalty, sending Croatia through

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar's quest for a World Cup goes on as his Brazil side came up short against a stubborn Croatia side that find themselves in their second consecutive World Cup semi-final. Rodrygo, who saw his penalty saved by Dominik Livakovic, and Manchester United's Antony were just a couple of Brazilian players who broke down in tears as those in red and white sprinted off in celebration.

Getty

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many tipped Brazil to go all the way but, again, they fall short at the quarter-final just as they did in both 2018 and 2014. By the time the next World Cup rolls around in four years time, the Brazilians' wait for a sixth World Cup will have spanned 24 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite will have to do some work to rejuvenate this squad who will no doubt be down after what they will feel to be a premature exit. However, the next major tournament isn't too far away with the Copa America in 2024 presenting Brazil a chance to bounce back from another World Cup disappointment.