World Cup: Morocco thinking big and shouldn't be underestimated - Ziyech after beating Belgium

Hakim Ziyech has cautioned those writing off Morocco insisting they have a strong squad capable of performing well at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Morocco stunned Belgium on Sunday

Ziyech played a huge role in the win

Morocco to face Canada in final game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions stunned the world after second half goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal gave them a 2-0 Group F victory against Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

The victory has left Ziyech, who was named man of the match after popping up with an assist for the second goal, highlighting Morocco's chances at the global competition in the Gulf nation.

WHAT HE SAID? "We’ve achieved so much to be here but we still want to push on," Ziyech said as quoted by the Chelsea website, adding: "We take things game by game but of course, you have to think big if you want to achieve something.

"We know that we are the underdog in most games but people shouldn’t underestimate us because we have a strong squad and we’ve shown that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory took the Atlas Lions second in Group F with four points, the same as leaders Croatia. Morocco are taking part in the competition for the sixth time having appeared in the 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, and 2018 editions.

WHAT’S NEXT? Morocco and Ziyech will wind up their group fixtures with a date against Canada at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.