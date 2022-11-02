World Cup in doubt? Germany star Werner injured early in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with Shakhtar

Dan Bernstein
|
Timo Werner Leipzig frustrated 2022-23Getty Images
T. WernerRB LeipzigUEFA Champions LeagueWorld CupShakhtar Donetsk vs RB LeipzigGermany

Timo Werner limped off the pitch during Wednesday's Champions League match against Shakhtar with an apparent leg problem.

The World Cup is just three weeks away, casting his status for the German national team in doubt.

More to come...

