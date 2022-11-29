World Cup: How Morocco inspired Cameroon 'to show desire' against Serbia - Aboubakar

Vincent Aboubakar has explained how watching Morocco defeat Belgium helped Cameroon before their 3-3 draw against Serbia on Monday.

Aboubakar came off the bench to score

He set up the third goal for Choupo-Moting

Reveals inspiration from Morocco vs Belgium game

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Aboubakar was introduced in the 55th minute by coach Rigobert Song with the Indomitable Lions trailing 3-1. However, he turned out to be the game-changer as he scored the second over Vanja Milinkovic before setting up Eric Choupo-Moting to make it 3-3.

The Al-Nassr forward has revealed how watching the Atlas Lions stun Belgium 2-0 the previous night gave them the required desire to play with intensity.

WHAT HE SAID: “When the coach gave me the nod, I knew I had to make some deep runs,” Aboubakar said as quoted by Fifa.com.

He added: “I watched the Morocco game yesterday [2-0 win over Belgium], and they played with so much intensity.

"I told my teammates we had to show more desire because that’s how you win. We found that desire in the end, but we only got a draw. We need to keep that mindset for the next match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aboubakar is yet to start a game at the global competition in the Gulf nation. Against Switzerland in the opener which Cameroon lost 1-0, he came on for Choupo-Moting but could not make an impact.

WHAT NEXT FOR ABOUBAKAR? He will hope to earn his first start when Cameroon take on Brazil in their final Group G fixture at Lusail Stadium on Friday.