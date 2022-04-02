World Cup Draw: Suarez and Uruguay, Ronaldo and Portugal, Salisu and Williams: Ghana talking points

Ghana’s draw of familiar opponents Portugal and Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup has generated mixed thoughts about the Black Stars’ possible performance in Qatar.

One of five African teams for the November 21 - December 18 gathering, Otto Addo’s side drew Cristiano Ronaldo’s Selecao side, Luis Suarez’s La Celeste and Son Heung Min’s South Korea in Group H.

With Ghana’s fascinating history with Portugal and Uruguay at previous tournaments, their upcoming matchups have unsurprisingly drawn a lot of interest from fans.

Ghana must aim at finishing first in that group. Finishing second sets us up against Brazil who are favourites to finish first in Group G. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) April 1, 2022

Fairly decent draw for Ghana if you ask you ask me. As good a chance of progression as any team there. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) April 1, 2022

Holy Ghooost 🔥 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 1, 2022

We need to prepare well and will be good in this group. We have played Portugal (we lost) Uruguay (we lost) before at the World Cup. Played Korea before Brazil 2015 in a warm up game in the US and hammered them (Jordan scored a hattrick). This is not beyond us



🇬🇭 — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) April 1, 2022

Boasting five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, Portugal remain the last side to have played Ghana at the World Cup as the two teams locked horns in their last group game at the 2014 fiesta in Brazil.

The Selecao registered a 2-1 victory, sending the Black Stars packing for what was their first and only group stage elimination in the history of the competition.

After Friday’s draw, fans have been quick to look back on the 2014 failure, which also saw Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari sent home from Ghana’s camp ahead of the final group game.

Ghana's next world cup game is a repeat of our last would cup game against Portugal — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 1, 2022

This is my favorite moment from the last time Ghana faced Portugal in the World Cup 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/LXSOI5JNxo — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 1, 2022

Ghana and Portugal in the same group, Ronaldo must be shaking after Amartey pocketed him in the Leicester, Manchester United game. — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) April 1, 2022

Amartey emptying his pocket after Ghana vs Portugal pic.twitter.com/xoZ4HTYZeH — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 1, 2022

The 2014 defeat and elimination at the hands of Portugal is definitely not Ghana’s most painful moment in World Cup history.

In the quarter-final of the 2010 edition, the Black Stars were kicked out of the competition by Uruguay on penalties after Luis Suarez’s handball denied Ghana a goal-bound shot and Asamoah Gyan spurned the resultant spot-kick on the stroke of extra-time full-time.

It just had to be Uruguay — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) April 1, 2022

Final group game:

Uruguay with 3 points looking for win to qualify.

Ghana with 0 points, already eliminated.

Ghana beat Uruguay we all come home👍🏾🤝🤝 — The DNA🧬 (@DrDNA_) April 1, 2022

I don’t care if Ghana is eliminated. I just need the Black Stars to slap Uruguay regardless. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 1, 2022

Aaaah. Uruguay again?



It will be a butubutu game — Ewurama A. Kakraba-Ampeh (@Ahema6) April 1, 2022

With the Black Stars in a tricky group, some fans believe the addition of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, Brighton and Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey and the Athletic Bilbao duo of Inaki and Nicolas Williams is almost a necessity should the Black Stars stand a chance of making the knock-out stage.

Inaki Williams and brother Nico Williams all liked the Black Stars tweet…you will talk true😂 you want miss World Cup? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mgjKASQ6jD — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) April 1, 2022

Make we lef everything in the past and call Salisu chale. No be Amartey he go stop Son, Siiiiuman and El Pistolero — Akyin 🇬🇭 (@joseakyin7) April 1, 2022

Tariq Lamptey, Salisu, Hudson Odoi and Inaki Williams tonight:pic.twitter.com/Ufi5K8UKeV — Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) April 1, 2022

Do you think Ghana can make it out of the group?

Is it time for revenge against Suarez and Uruguay?

Can the West Africans stand the might of Ronaldo and Portugal?

Again, what do you think of the possible addition of Salisu, Hudson-Odoi, Nketiah, Lamptey and the Williams brothers to the Black Stars squad?

Let us know in the comments.