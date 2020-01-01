World Cup 2022 qualifiers: When are the Europe, South America, North America, Africa, Asia & Oceania group stage qualifiers?

The 2022 World Cup might still seem like a ways away, but qualification for the group stages is already underway for some footballing federations as we all inch ever closer to the Qatar tournament.

The 2022 iteration will be the first World Cup competition to not be held in the summer, and will take place in December 2022 due to the cooler temperatures in host nation Qatar.

So far, the only nation confirmed for the tournament are hosts Qatar, who qualified automatically.

Here are all the dates for each federation's qualification games for the group stage as the road to World Cup 2022 continues.

Europe group stages (UEFA)

UEFA's qualification to the World Cup officially begins on March 24-25, 2021.

The qualification will depend on results from the 2020-21 Nations League, but to a lesser extent than Euro 2020.

Stage Matchday Dates Qualifying group stage Matchday 1 March 24-25, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 2 March 27-28, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 3 March 30-31, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 4 September 1-2, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 5 September 4-5, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 6 September 7-8, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 7 October 8-9, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 8 October 11-12, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 9 November 11-13, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 10 November 14-16, 2021 Play-offs Semi-finals March 24-25, 2022 Play-offs Finals March 28-29, 2022

South America group stages (CONMEBOL)

CONMEBOL's qualification stages runs from October 2020 to June 2022, recheduled from March 2020 to November 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CONMEBOL's teams will play in a round-robin format with home and away games, with the top four teams qualifiying for the World Cup - and the fifth-placed runners entering the inter-confederation play-offs.

Stage Matchday Dates Qualifying group stage Matchday 3 November 12, 2020 Qualifying group stage Matchday 4 November 17, 2020 Qualifying group stage Matchday 5 March 25, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 6 March 30, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 7 June 3, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 8 June 8, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 9 September 2, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 10 September 7, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 11 October 7, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 12 October 12, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 13 November 11, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 14 November 16, 2021 Qualifying group stage Matchday 15 January 27, 2022 Qualifying group stage Matchday 16 February 1, 2022 Qualifying group stage Matchday 17 March 24, 2022 Qualifying group stage Matchday 18 March 29, 2022

North America, Central America and Caribbean group stages (Concacaf)

Concacaf's qualification stages to the World Cup will begin on March 2021, previously rescheduled from October and November 2021.

Stage Matchday Dates First round Window 1 March 2021 First round Window 2 TBD 2021 Second round First leg TBD 2021 Second round Second leg TBD Third round Matchday 1 TBD Third round Matchday 2 August 30 - September 7, 2021 Third round Matchday 3 TBD Third round Matchday 4 TBD Third round Matchday 5 TBD Third round Matchday 6 TBD Third round Matchday 7 TBD Third round Matchday 8 TBD Third round Matchday 9 TBD Third round Matchday 10 TBD Third round Matchday 11 TBD Third round Matchday 12 TBD Third round Matchday 13 TBD Third round Matchday 14 TBD

Africa group stages (CAF)

The first round of the CAF group stage qualification phase finished in 2019, with the second round due to begin in 2021.

Stage Matchday Dates Second round Matchday 1 May 31 - June 15, 2021 Second round Matchday 2 May 31 - June 15, 2021 Second round Matchday 3 August 30-September 7, 2021 Second round Matchday 4 August 30-September 7, 2021 Second round Matchday 5 October 4-12, 2021 Second round Matchday 6 October 4-12, 2021 Third round First leg November 8-16, 2021 Third round Second leg November 8-16, 2021

Asia group stages (AFC)

The second round of the AFC group stage qualification will start in 2021.

Stage Matchday Dates Second round Matchday 7 TBD 2021 Second round Matchday 8 TBD 2021 Second round Matchday 9 TBD 2021 Second round Matchday 10 TBD 2021 Third round Matchday 1 TBD Third round Matchday 2 TBD Third round Matchday 3 TBD Third round Matchday 4 TBD Third round Matchday 5 TBD Third round Matchday 6 TBD Third round Matchday 7 TBD Third round Matchday 8 TBD Third round Matchday 9 TBD Third round Matchday 10 TBD Fourth round First leg March 24, 2022 Fourth round Second leg March 29, 2022

Oceania group stages (OFC)

Oceania's World Cup 2022 group stage qualification stages will start in 2021.