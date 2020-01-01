2022 World Cup: Qatar to kick-off proceedings on 21 November 2022 at Al Bayt stadium

The final is set to take place at the Lusail stadium on 18 December 2022...

Hosts Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup on 21 November 2022, as per the match schedule of the global footballing extravaganza which was announced by FIFA on Wednesday.

The first game of the tournament, involving Qatar, will be played at the Al Bayt Arena and will kick-off at 13:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on 21 November 2022, Monday.

The World Cup will witness as many as four games on a matchday during the group stages.

The first game of a matchday will kick-off at 13:00 local time (10:00 GMT) and the last game will kick off at 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT). The second and third matches will both be consumed by the broadcast audience across the world, with those games kicking-off at 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT) respectively.

The simultaneous kick-offs for the last round of group games will be 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) and 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

The knockout stage matches are also likely to kick-off at a similar time slot as the last round of group games.

Khalifa International Stadium will be the venue for the play-off for third place on 17 December 2022. The final will kick off on 18 December at 18:00 local time at Lusail Stadium.

The group stage will last just 12 days and, with four matches per day, and will help in giving teams enough rest before the knockout stages.

FIFA has also state that ticket sales for the general public will be conducted via FIFA.com/tickets in late 2020, details of which will be available at a later date.

This will be the second World Cup to be held in Asia and the first one to be held in the Middle-East. Japan and South Korea had hosted the first World Cup in Asia back in 2002.

It must also be kept in mind, fans travelling to Qatar will be able to watch more than one match per day, thanks to the proximity of the venues for the 2022 World Cup. All 2022 World Cup venues are no more than an hour apart and have excellent connectivity, thanks to the newly opened Doha Metro.

Of the eight proposed venues for the World Cup, three have already been inaugurated by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) - the organisation responsible for the timely delivery of infrastructure for the tournament.