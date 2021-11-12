The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and the upcoming tournament will be held in Qatar in 2022.

Some of the best international teams on the planet will be taking part, meaning some of the game's biggest names will be strutting their stuff on the global stage.

Before it all happens, the group stage draw must take place. So when is it and how can you watch it? GOAL has all the details.

When is the World Cup 2022 draw?

The group stage draw for World Cup 2022 will be held on April 1, 2022.

With the tournament beginning on November 21, that means teams will have just over seven months to get ready for their opponents and to fine-tune their preparations.

Where will the World Cup 2022 draw take place?

The draw will be held in Doha, Qatar and it will coincide with the 72nd FIFA Congress, which is taking place in the city a day beforehand.

Doha is the capital city of Qatar and has a population of just over two million people. It will host a number of World Cup games and is no stranger to staging football events, having hosted the World Youth Championship in 1995, along with the Asia Cup in 1988 and 2011.

Brazil have qualified for the 2022 World Cup 🔒



They’re dancing to Qatar 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QED4jWfND7 — GOAL (@goal) November 12, 2021

A total of 32 teams will be in the hat for the World Cup 2022 group stage draw.

At the time of the draw, 30 teams will be confirmed, with the remaining two - winners of the intercontinental play-offs - being finalised afterwards.

Qatar qualified automatically as tournament hosts, while European teams Germany and Denmark were among the first to book their place at the competition. Brazil were the first South American qualifier.

The full list of qualified teams will be added here once confirmed.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 group stage draw

FIFA will be live streaming the World Cup 2022 group stage draw on all its platforms, including official website, YouTube and social media channels.

GOAL will bring you live coverage of the draw as it happens and you will be able to follow on our website and through the GOAL app.

The World Cup group stage draw will be one of the most anticipated events in the football calendar, so it will be covered on all major sports news TV channels.

World Cup 2022 starts on November 18 and will conclude on December 18.

It is the first ever World Cup to take place in winter, meaning there are accomodations being made across the calendars of many of the world's biggest leagues.