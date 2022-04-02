World Cup 2022 Draw: South African fans backing Uruguay to beat Ghana
Many South African fans have made it known they will support Uruguay when they take on Ghana after the two teams were drawn in the same group at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.
Fans took to Twitter to recall the meeting between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup finals, in which the former lost to the Sky Blue in a quarter-final match in Johannesburg with most South African fans supporting the Black Stars.
Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the dying minutes of extra time after Luis Suarez had blocked a headed effort with his hand on the goal-line and Ghana went on to lose the game on penalties.
Ghana qualified for this year's showpiece after defeating their West African rivals Nigeria in a playoff tie on Tuesday.
The Black Stars had reached the playoffs after defeating Bafana Bafana in a controversial match in November last year.
South African fans took to Twitter to react to the draw:
These South African fans want to see the Black Stars lose because Ghana ended Bafana's ambitions of qualifying for the biggest sporting event in the world.
The South African Football Association filed a protest letter to Fifa over the conduct of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the game between Bafana and the Black Stars in Cape Coast.
However, the protest was dismissed by Fifa. Black Stars progressed to the final round of qualifying where they defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
