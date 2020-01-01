‘World-class’ Salah is underappreciated, Mbappe would struggle to match his record – Carragher

The Reds legend feels the Egypt international is not valued enough by the supporters, despite his startling record since his arrival at Anfield

Jamie Carragher believes ‘world-class’ Mohamed Salah is underappreciated by Liverpool fans and even Wold Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will struggle to match his feat.

The 27-year-old hit the ground running on his arrival at Anfield from Serie A side Roma in the summer of 2017, shattering a number of records.

The Egypt international scored 44 goals in his debut season and was rewarded with the EFL Player of the Year award and also went on to win the Premier League Golden Boot prize, amidst other individual accolades.

Although the fleet-footed forward has not matched his first season's form, he has racked up 90 goals in 137 appearances across all competitions since joining the Reds, including his strike in the 3-2 victory against West Ham United on Monday night.

Liverpool legend Carragher feels Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will struggle to reach the feat of the Egyptian star, if the Reds succeed in bringing any of them to Anfield.

“With Mo Salah - I think he is underappreciated,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Salah is seen as world-class outside, but with Liverpool fans I think he is a little bit underappreciated. Certainly going from what he did in his first season to now there is a slight dip.

“It was never going to be 47 goals in a season, but looking at social media I think Liverpool have six world-class players – Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

“He can frustrate you a bit but he is so good. He is not a winger, he is a wide forward. I see Salah constantly marked when he gets the ball, he almost marks himself. He does lose the ball a lot in situations like this.

“There is no doubt there is a selfish side to his game. When he is in a shooting position, can I score? He is never normally looking for a pass and that is sometimes a frustration.

“Talking about most goals and assists – he gets a lot of assists too. He has 92 in total, behind only Lionel Messi. He's played 97 games, never injured. He is there week in week out. 97 games out of 102.

“If I’m a manager I want to know I’ve got a player week in week out, never misses. Look at the front three, would you rather Mane, Firmino or Salah go, everyone says Salah.

“Maybe it is a dream of [Kylian] Mbappe coming in – as European champions. There is also [Jadon] Sancho. Mbappe is world-class, Sancho looks on verge of world-class. But I think it will be very difficult in the first three years if they did sign, to get those numbers.”

Salah will hope to continue his impressive form and help Liverpool extend their unbeaten run when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.