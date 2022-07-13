World champions United States announce friendly against Nigeria

Vlatko Andonovski’s team will take on the Super Falcons, in the first meeting between the two nations since 2021

United States Soccer Federation has announced the USA women’s national team will host Nigeria in a two-legged friendly in September.

The first game will be held on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, while the second encounter will be held three days later at the Audi Field in Washington.

The US will use the game to step up their preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup billed for Australia and New Zealand.

“The U.S. Women’s National Team will kick off its fall schedule with two enticing matchups against perennial African champions Nigeria, the first on Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, and the second on Sept. 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C,” a statement from USSF website read.

“Both matches will be played at home venues of National Women’s Soccer League teams in the Kansas City Current and reigning league champions Washington Spirit as well as Major League Soccer clubs Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United, respectively.

“These will be the first domestic matches for the USWNT since qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

The Super Falcons suffered a 2-0 defeat to the reigning world champions last time out on June 17, 2021, with Christen Press and Lynn Williams getting the goals for the Stars and Stripes.

Meanwhile, US coach Andonovski is looking forward to the fixture against the nine-time African queens as they look forward to defending their world title next year.

“First, I’m just excited to play two matches against Nigeria. They have some very talented players who will present a lot of different problems for us to solve on both sides of the ball,” he said.

“Secondly, of course, we’re looking forward to bringing the team back to one of the best soccer cities and best soccer stadiums in the United States in Kansas City, as well as getting to play our first game at Audi Field, which I’ve visited several times for NWSL games and is also a fantastic venue for our team to play in front of our home fans.”

Nigeria square up against Cameroon in Thursday’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, and a place in the semis would earn them a World Cup berth.