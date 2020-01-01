Women's Super League abandoned due to coronavirus with season to be decided on 'sporting merit'

It remains to be decided who will be champions of the 2019-20 English women's top flight, with both Manchester City and Chelsea having claims

The 2019-20 Women's Super League (WSL) has been ended early due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been confirmed.

The top flight of English women's football will have its champions, plus matters of relegation and European qualification, decided on the basis of "sporting merit", the Football Association confirmed in a statement on Monday.

It has not yet been declared how "sporting merit" will be determined, with both Manchester City and Chelsea having claims to the championship.

City were the league leaders when the season was initially postponed in March, however the Blues would be ranked first if the league was determined by points per game (PPG).

Bottom club Liverpool look set to be relegated, with their position the same both in current standings and PPG, while Aston Villa would be promoted as they lead the second-tier WSL2 on both metrics.

Regular title and European contenders Arsenal will miss out on the Champions League, with positions in the premier women's football continental club competition going only to the top two finishers in the league.

Clubs had played between 13 and 16 games of the 22-match league season before the season was postponed due to coronavirus, which caused the suspension of top level football across the world.

Some leagues, such as the men's Bundesliga in Germany, have since returned to action, while other divisions - including the English men's Premier League - are planning to resume in the coming weeks.

However some high profile European top divisions - including the men's Eredivisie in the Netherlands, Ligue 1 in France, the Belgian Jupiler League and the Scottish Premiership - have abandoned their seasons either for economic reasons or due to government rulings banning mass gatherings for the forseeable future.

Abandoned leagues have been resolved in various ways - in France, Belgium and Scotand, championships and relegations have been honoured, however in the Netherlands the season was declared null and void with no winners.

