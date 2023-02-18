Wolves vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Wolves are set to welcome Bournemouth for Saturday's clash at the Molineux, with both teams fighting to move as far away as possible from the Premier League relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui's men have won three of their last four league games, barring the 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Wolves returned from Southampton with a 2-1 win but finished the game with 10 men; they currently occupy 15th place, with a buffer of only five points from the relegation zone.

Bournemouth are second from bottom after they held Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw, with Gary O'Neil's side having failed to pick up a win since the 3-0 victory over Everton ahead of the World Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wolves vs Bournemouth date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Bournemouth Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Wolves and Bournemouth will not be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the game will not be shown on TV but can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Wolves team news & squad

Midfielder Mario Lemina is suspended after being sent off in the win over Southampton, with Joao Gomes likely to replace him. Rayan Ait-Nouri may lose his place in favour of Hugo Bueno as a result of a tactical change.

Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho and Hwang Hee-chan all continue to be sidelined due to injuries, while Daniel Podence has to prove himself fit after a muscular strain.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Gomes; A. Traore, Jimenez, Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo Midfielders Neves, Hodge, Nunes, Gomes, Moutinho, Podence, Sarabia Forwards Neto, Cunha, Jimenez, Costa, A. Traore

Bournemouth team news & squad

Cherries coach O'Neil is confident that Marcos Senesi can play on Saturday despite sustaining a blow to his back against Newcastle, although new signing Ilya Zabarnyi is not yet 100 per cent fit following a foot injury.

David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Lewis Cook and Lloyd Kelly are doubtful, while Marcus Tavernier is considered fit enough to potentially displace Jaidon Anthony on the left flank.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Lerma, Tavernier; Traore; Solanke