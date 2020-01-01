Traore would consider Real Madrid move despite Barcelona past

The Wolves winger's form in the Premier League and Europa League has seen him linked with a number of top clubs, including the Clasico rivals

Wolves winger Adama Traore says he would consider joining Real Madrid, despite coming through the youth system at Barcelona.

The 23-year-old left Barca and, after stints at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, has become a key part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s ambitious Wolves side.

Traore has been linked with a number of top clubs, Barca and Madrid among them. While he says he has only positive feelings towards Barca, he admits he would have to consider his future if Madrid came in with an offer.

"I don't have resentment towards Barca, only good memories, but if Real Madrid called me I would think about that offer in the same way I would if it was a Barca one,” he told Cadena SER.

"I was there [at Barcelona] for 10 years and I have great memories.

"There were some problems with the club, some misunderstandings, so I decided to leave to grow as a player.

“I took that decision but I prefer not to talk about the story I had with the club, it was a decision I took in that moment and I don't regret it.”

Traore has also confirmed his intention to play for Spain at full international level, having already done so at four youth levels.

Born in Spain to Malian parents, he has had offers from both nations but had to turn down a call from then-Spain manager Robert Moreno due to an injury.

"I will always be grateful to Robert Moreno, who included me in the squad,” he added.

“All Spanish players want to play for the national team.

“I spoke to Mali and they understand; I've never lived there and I never said I was going there, my intention was always to play with Spain.”

Traore and Wolves are being tipped by some as the team to stop Liverpool’s undefeated start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool have dropped just two points across the entire campaign, but travel to Molineux on Thursday after being made to work hard to beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

“We have to play the game, you can’t go on to the pitch thinking the game is already lost,” Traore said.

“It is true they are on track to win the league, but regardless of what team is in front of you, you have to face it.”