Wolves striker Jimenez 'doing early fitness work' as he steps up recovery from surgery on fractured skull

The Mexican forward is on the comeback trail after spending the last five weeks on the sidelines

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is "doing some early fitness work" as he steps up his recovery from surgery on a fractured skull.

Jimenez has been out of action since being stretchered off the pitch during Wolves' 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on November 29.

The 29-year-old was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance after clashing heads with David Luiz, and scans subsequently revealed a fracture which required emergency surgery.

Jimenez spent a few days under observation after the successful operation, before returning to Molineux to reunite with the rest of his team-mates and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on December 10.

Wolves supporters will be hopeful of seeing their star man back on the pitch soon, with the club able to deliver a positive update on his condition ahead of a third round FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace on Friday.

"Raul is five weeks since his surgery following a fractured skull and is doing some early fitness work, but still has a way to go, however things are going well," an official statement on Wolves' website reads.

🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 6, 2021

Jimenez had scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances before the Arsenal meeting, and Wolves have struggled for consistency without him over the past few weeks.

Nuno's side have only won one of their last seven fixtures, with their latest setback coming at Brighton last weekend.

Wolves threw away a two-goal lead as the Seagulls snatched a 3-3 draw at the Amex Stadium, ultimately failing to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in their previous game.

However, Wolves have been boosted by the return of Leander Dendoncker before the beginning of their latest FA Cup campaign, with the Belgian midfielder now back in full training after recovering from a severely bruised knee.

Willy Boly and Jonny are also close to making respective comebacks, but Nuno won't be able to call upon Daniel Podence against Palace because the Portuguese is still struggling with a calf issue.