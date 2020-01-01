Wolves players banned from going shopping amid coronavirus fears

Nuno Espirito Santo has explained the decision from the club amid rising infection rates in England

Wolves players have been blocked from going to the supermarket as the club aims to limit their risk of contracting coronavirus.

Some Premier League clubs have been allowed to welcome fans back to grounds over recent weeks, as the United Kingdom government moved to a four-tier system.

However, with large swathes of the country now back under stricter restrictions as infection rates rise, only Liverpool and Everton are allowed to welcome home fans to their matches.

Only one Premier League match this season has had to be postponed due to Covid-19, with Newcastle United's squad having been unable to attend their training ground ahead of a clash with Aston Villa due to an outbreak within the group.

The league is now reverting to twice-a-week testing as the fixture list becomes more and more congested, and Wolves have taken steps to reduce their players' exposure.

"It is about protecting ourselves," said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, our staff in the kitchen put together a big box of the basic things that we need and during the high moment of the pandemic, everybody had it.

"As it started to improve, we said: 'OK, now you are free to go and do your own shopping.'

"But now the levels are increasing and there is the new variation that everybody is worried about, we started to do it again. So the players and their families are not going to the supermarkets.

"It is about protecting ourselves. There are so many people to take care of us."

Wolves have been in indifferent form and lost to Burnley last time out. They take on Tottenham on Sunday, with Nuno going up against his former manager in Jose Mourinho.

“It will be a pleasure to receive him in Molineux again," he said. "I have huge admiration, as you can imagine, for Mourinho, on a personal level and as a manager. It’s fantastic, so I’m not surprised at all with all the good things that he’s doing at Tottenham. I’m not surprised at all. It’s amazing.

“We expect a very tough game. We must get ready for it because we’re going to face a tough opponent, a talented squad, in a good moment. Let’s enjoy and play the game.”