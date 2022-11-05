Wolves appoint former Real Madrid, Sevilla & Spain manager Lopetegui as new head coach

Former Real Madrid, Sevilla and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has been named the new Wolves head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves have appointed Lopetegui as their new head coach after parting ways with Bruno Lage in October. The Spaniard, who was most recently in charge of Sevilla, will take over on November 14th just as the Premier League breaks for the World Cup. Wolves had said that interim boss Steve Davis would remain in charge until 2023, but that is evidently no longer the case.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lopetegui has been involved in management for over 20 years, coaching the Spanish national team as well as European giants Real Madrid. He also took charge of Porto and was the manager who handed Ruben Neves his professional debut at just 17 years old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Spaniard has more than one link to the Midlands club. He was touted to take over previously, and in 2020 his Sevilla side knocked Wolves out of the Europa League on their way to winning the trophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wolves chairman Jeff Shi gushed about the appointment of Lopetegui at Molineux, telling the clubs website: “Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves. Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES & LOPETEGUI? Wolves face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to find some form ahead of the World Cup break. Lopetegui will have a month to work with the majority of his squad during the break, giving him a mini pre-season in charge of the club.