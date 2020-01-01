Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo hit with FA charge for Mason criticism

The manager was extremely critical of the match referee following his side's 2-1 loss to Burnley

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged by the Football Association following his criticism of referee Lee Mason.

In the aftermath of Wolves' 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League on December 21, Nuno did not hold back in his criticism of Mason.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Nuno said: "Honestly I don't like to say it, but I must say it because I will not feel right: the referee does not have the quality to whistle a game in the Premier League.

More teams

"This is a problem that we knew. We already had Lee Mason before. It is not about the crucial mistakes or the decisions, it is about the way that he handles the game.

"The players get nervous. Too much voices. He whistles by the voices when some players shout. He does not have [it]. We are talking about the best competition and clearly he does not have the quality to whistle the game.

"I am very disappointed to say this, really disappointed to say it, but I would not feel right if I did not say it. It happened before."

Nuno went on to qualify his comments and subsequently apologised for the timing of the interview, but not the subject matter.

The FA has taken a dim view of Nuno’s actions, and charged him with improper conduct.

“Wolves Nuno Espírito Santo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to their Premier League match against Burnley FC on Monday 21 December 2020,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that comments made by the head coach during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct as they were personally offensive to the match official and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.”

Article continues below

Nuno has until January 5 to respond to the charge.

FA regulations allow for post-match comments to be critical of performance or competence of a match official but must not imply bias, attack the official's integrity, are personally offensive, are prolonged, or are unreasonable.

Prior to having to respond to the FA charge, Nuno will take his charges to Brighton for a Premier League clash on Saturday.