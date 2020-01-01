‘I don’t know’ – Wolves boss Espirito Santo uncertain about Adama Traore’s future

The 24-year-old wide-man has been linked with a move away from the Molineux after a series of impressive performances

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he is not certain about the future of Adama Traore as he continues to be touted to leave the club.

The speedy winger of Malian descent has caught the eyes of football followers with his performances giving Wolves some vital points, which have put them firmly in the race for the top four just one season after gaining promotion from the Championship.

Traore has had a hand in 17 goals (six goals, 11 assists) in 44 competitive outings this term which is a massive improvement from the previous campaign, when he just joined the club from Middlesbrough, and scored just a goal and recorded one assist each in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

League leaders Liverpool and current title holders Manchester City have been rumoured to have interest in signing Traore whose contract at the Molineux runs until 2023.

"I don't know. He is here now and he has trained well today and he is ready to go [play] tomorrow,” Espirito Santo told the media ahead of Wolves' clash with Bournemouth.

"It is day by day, no speculation, and [we] just focus on what we have to do and prepare for Bournemouth."

Traore has been known to show impact from the bench and did that at the weekend when he came on to assist Raul Jimenez’s goal in a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Espirito Santo, however, played down claims that the La Masia product is only effective as a substitute.

"Adama is a special player, he is unique, and I think when he is on the pitch he already has an impact on the game,” the Sao Tome and Principe-born coach continued.

"Of course, he has things to improve and then after that it is our decision how we use players and manage the team in the game plan and the moment.

"The momentum and the moment we are in after three months of activity, we have a lot of things to judge on and try to make the right decisions."

Espirito Santo went on to describe Bournemouth as a good team. The Cherries are currently in 18th place, tied on 27 points with 17th-placed West Ham.

"Bournemouth are a good team. It is a team that plays good football and has very good players and a fantastic manager,” he said.

"The games are so tough and what is happening to Bournemouth can happen to anyone.

"A bad run is very difficult to bounce back from but I have all the respect and admiration for Bournemouth."

Wolves are currently in sixth place, tied on 46 points with fifth-placed Manchester United.

Should the Red Devils fail to claim maximum points against Sheffield United, Espirito Santo’s men could leapfrog United and move within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who host Manchester City on Thursday night.