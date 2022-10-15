Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Dennis and Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest in key relegation zone battle

Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi could not rescue Nottingham Forest from losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Awoniyi & Dennis play for Forest

Reds silenced by Wolves

Relegation woes continue

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a bright start by Steve Cooper’s men, they were pegged by the hosts at the Molineux Stadium. Hoping to end their losing streak, Forest put up a much-improved display, but the first half ended goalless. Four minutes before the hour mark, Ruben Neves handed Wolves a well-deserved lead from the penalty spot after VAR adjudged that Adama Traore was fouled in the box. With 11 minutes left on the clock, Forest had a chance to restore parity, nevertheless, Brennan Johnson missed from 18 yards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nigerians failed to add to their goal tally in the 2022-23 campaign. Nottingham Forest have now failed to win any of their last six league matches at a bounce as they currently occupy the base of the English top-flight log having accrued just five points in 10 matches played so far.

WHAT ELSE? Dennis was handed a starting role and substituted for Orel Mangala in the 70th minute. He was cautioned in the 16th minute by referee Thomas Bramall and stats showed he put up a below-average showing. Dennis failed to muster any shot on or off target, while he accounted for just one dribble and was fouled five times and dispossessed thrice. Also, he completed seven passes with a passing accuracy of 85.7 %.

Awoniyi was introduced for Remo Freuler with six minutes left on the clock with only four touches and three passes to contribute.

DID YOU KNOW? Nottingham Forest haven't come back to win any of their last 40 Premier League games when they've conceded first, losing 32 times in the process (D8) – including all five this season when conceding first.

WHAT NEXT FOR DENNIS AND AWONIYI? The Super Eagles stars would be hoping to find the net when Forest travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 18.