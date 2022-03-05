Bundesliga side Wolfsburg displayed the peace symbol inside their centre circle on Saturday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Football clubs, players and authorities from around the world have joined in condemning the conflict in Eastern Europe that has seen many lose their lives as a direct result.

And along with their pitch tribute, Wolfsburg also wore the iconic peace symbol on their shirts, instead of the logo of long-time sponsor Volkswagen, as they took on Union Berlin.

What's been said about the gestures?

A statement on Wolfsburg's official club website read: "The situation in Ukraine and the images of its war-torn areas are a source of concern and great emotion all around the world.

"As such, VfL Wolfsburg is looking to play its part in supporting the people of Ukraine.

"This coming weekend is an ideal opportunity for a demonstration of solidarity and an expression of support for peace and freedom."

How else did Wolfsburg recognise the people of Ukraine?

Wolfsburg also offered their support to the Ukrainian people with a minute's applause before the game, while they are additionally seeking to raise funds through donations to aid both affected citizens in the country and the thousands of refugees that have fled the country.

"We are well aware that we can only make a very small contribution, but nevertheless we want to provide all the support that we can," VfL managing director Jorg Schmadtke stated.

"We see it as our social responsibility and hope that as many people as possible – regardless of whether they are football fans or not – will help us to collect donations."

