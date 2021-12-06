Wissa nets brace as Onyeka’s Brentford maul Barnet FC in friendly

Yoane Wissa scored a brace as Brentford trounced Barnet FC 6-0 in a friendly match played on Monday afternoon.

The DR Congo international was a second-half substitute as the Bees had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in Sunday’s English top-flight affair at Elland Road.

Against the National League outfit, Wissa showed his attacking prowess as Thomas Frank’s men saw off Dean Brennan’s team in a closed-door encounter at the Club's Jersey Road Training Ground.

The English top-flight side took the lead after 19 minutes as Wissa headed home a cross from Dominic Thompson.

A minute later, Brentford doubled their advantage through Wissa, who completed his brace after rounding the goalkeeper to tap home a pass from Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka.

Onyeka also supplied the assist for the third goal, sending a fine pass to Iran midfielder Saman Ghoddos, who smashed home from close range.

Before the end of the first 45 minutes, Fin Stevens set up Thompson with a deep cross in the box while the full-back rifled into the bottom corner.

Shortly after the interval, Marcus Forss teed up Mathias Jensen while substitute Myles Peart-Harris completed the rout.

Wissa was substituted for Nathan Young-Coombes in the 70th minute, while Onyeka was subbed off for Peart-Harris on the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Guinea’s Julian Jeanvier and Ghana’s Tariqe Fosu played no part in the high-scoring encounter.

The game was played to keep Frank’s team in shape for Friday’s Premier League showdown against Watford at the Brentford Community Stadium, with Wissa hoping to make his first start of the 2021-22 campaign.

“It was a top performance in the first half, a really good start for the first 10 or 15 minutes. Then Leeds were on top but we defended very, very well and gave nothing away except for the goal. Besides that, nothing,” manager told the club website after Leeds match.

"Second half we stepped up and pressed a bit higher, which we also wanted to do in the first half and did in spells.

“We were successful, won the ball twice, scored two very good goals and were completely in control. They didn't create anything and then a last minute set piece goal… that's a tough one.”

With 15 matches played so far, the Bees occupy the 12th position having garnered 17 points.