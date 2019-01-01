Winless run at Stadio San Paolo made Napoli players sad - Koulibaly

After ending their nine-game winless run on Tuesday, the Senegalese centre-back believes the vital win will restore the team’s confidence

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly revealed their winless run gave the whole team ‘much bitterness’ and hopes Tuesday’s Champions League victory will spur them to more positive results.

Arkadiusz Milik’s first-half hat-trick and Dries Mertens’ strike powered the Serie A outfit to a 4-0 win over Genk in their final Group E fixture.

The win propelled Napoli to the knockout stage of the elite European competition as they finished behind Liverpool with 12 points after six games.

It was also a relief for the Partenopei who had gone nine games without a win, including five home matches at the Stadio San Paolo with their last home victory dating back to October 19 against Hellas Verona.

"We are happy for this qualification that can give us so much confidence". Koulibaly told the club website.

"The progress to the next round was very important, we worked so hard to be able to continue the journey in the Champions League and we succeeded.

"We have finally given joy to our audience. Seeing the sad Stadio San Paolo has given us so much bitterness. It depends on us to be able to give more and overcome the negative period.

"I understand the disappointment of the fans, but we are the first to be saddened by this situation. Tonight we managed to express ourselves as we know and I believe that from this victory we can also regain strength in the championship.

"I am sure that the team will grow and demonstrate what it is worth. We want continuity with our results and give our fans one more victory already on Saturday against Parma.”

After Tuesday night victory, Koulibaly’s manager at Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti was shown the exit door.

The 28-year-old joined his teammates in praising the Italian coach who he described as ‘a wonderful and top-notch professional’.

"A wonderful individual and a top-notch professional: it's a privilege to have worked with you. Thank you, Carlo Ancelotti," Koulibaly tweeted.