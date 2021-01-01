'I was playing well - but lacking a goal' - Willian Jose reveals relief at breaking Wolves duck

The striker netted as his side beat Sheffield United last week and he hopes to add more to his tally before the end of the season

Wolves striker Willian Jose admits he was relieved to score his first goal for his loan club in the 1-0 win against Sheffield United.

The 29-year-old joined the Premier League side on loan from Real Sociedad in January and had gone 12 matches without finding the net until he popped up with the winning strike last week.

The Brazilian had been happy with his performances for Wolves, but was proud to finally get his name on the scoresheet.

What has been said?

"It was very special. Especially because we won the game," he told Goal . "Every centre-forward wants to score his goal and we live our entire life being charged for this, whether it is from others or by ourselves.

"I was playing well, creating chances, but it was lacking a goal and I knew how [scoring] would be important both for me and for the club. I want to help by scoring more in this last part of the season."

What are Wolves' hopes for the season?

Wolves are currently 12th in the Premier League and have fallen out of contention for a place in Europe next season, but Willian Jose hopes the Molineux side can put together a run of good results to climb up the table before the end of the campaign.

"Our objective is to finish in the best position as we can. We have a good squad and we certainly have what it takes to climb up in the table in this last few games," he said.

"We've been thinking this way, game by game, adding as much points as possible and to play well. The Premier League is very difficult, there are lots of great teams so the games are very balanced."

What next for Wolves?

After facing Burnley on Sunday, Nuno Espirito Santo's team will face rivals West Brom on May 3, followed by a home clash against Brighton six days later. They will then visit Tottenham and Everton before finishing the Premier League campaign with a home match against Manchester United.

