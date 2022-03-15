Will Salah play for Liverpool against Arsenal? Klopp reveals 'tough cookie' to return to training after injury worry
Mohamed Salah may yet figure in Liverpool’s crunch clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that a “tough cookie” is preparing to return to training after picking up a slight knock.
The Egyptian forward was forced from the field with a foot complaint after finding the target in a 2-0 win away at Brighton.
He lasted just 65 minutes in that contest, but Klopp was not overly concerned at seeing a talismanic figure replaced against the Seagulls and has now delivered a positive update on his 28-goal leading scorer.
What has been said?
Klopp has told reporters when asked for a progress report on Salah ahead of a midweek visit to Emirates Stadium: “Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky.
“Swollen, painful, today less so. Got a message before the presser he's ready to train. We'll see how that looks.”
More to follow...