Mohamed Salah may yet figure in Liverpool’s crunch clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that a “tough cookie” is preparing to return to training after picking up a slight knock.

The Egyptian forward was forced from the field with a foot complaint after finding the target in a 2-0 win away at Brighton.

He lasted just 65 minutes in that contest, but Klopp was not overly concerned at seeing a talismanic figure replaced against the Seagulls and has now delivered a positive update on his 28-goal leading scorer.

Article continues below

What has been said?

Klopp has told reporters when asked for a progress report on Salah ahead of a midweek visit to Emirates Stadium: “Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky.

“Swollen, painful, today less so. Got a message before the presser he's ready to train. We'll see how that looks.”

More to follow...