Will Liverpool spend in January? Klopp ‘open’ to transfer business in next window

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds decided not to bolster their midfield ranks over the summer and have been left counting the cost of that recruitment call after suffering a number of unfortunate injuries in the 2022-23 campaign. There has been talk of the Premier League giants moving to bolster their squad in the New Year, with Klopp conceding that there is money to spend if the right players become available.

WHAT THEY SAID: Liverpool’s boss has said when asked if new arrivals could soon be welcomed through the doors at Anfield: “We are always open to these kinds of things but we don’t have to open this discussion now. If there is something possible, we will do it. If a door opens, we are open as well. It is not about wanting or whatever. Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well and that we can do it there. We will see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have never shied away from spending in winter windows if they feel deals should be done, with the market set to be scoured for those that Klopp feel would raise collective standards on Merseyside.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have three post-World Cup games to take in before another transfer market opens for business, with those fixtures set to see them face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round as well as Aston Villa and Leicester in the Premier League.