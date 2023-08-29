Will Kylian Mbappe play for France at 2024 Olympics? New U21s boss Thierry Henry addresses possibility of including PSG superstar in his squad for Paris Games

Thierry Henry discussed possibility of including Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in France squad for 2024 Olympics.

Henry appointed as France U21 manager

Will be in charge of Les Bleus in the Olympics 2024

Discussed the possibility of including Mbappe in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The former striker will be in charge of the French U23 team at next summer's Paris Olympics after signing a contract with the FFF (French Football Federation) until 2025. Although his primary task will be ensuring qualification for Euro 2025 in Slovakia, all eyes will be on him in the Paris Games in 2024. While the Olympic team will be comprised mostly of players who are below 23 years of age, he can call up three senior players.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Henry was asked about his thoughts on including Mbappe in the squad he did not address the issue at hand.

“On the pitch, it would have been good. But unfortunately, I can't help you. We have the Olympics in France, it's historic. I'm very happy, but for the moment, the priority is for Euro Espoirs and I'm thinking of players born on January 1, 2002 and that's already not bad," he replied.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previously, Mbappe had expressed his desire to participate in the Paris Olympics as he wants to add an Olympic gold to his trophy cabinet after lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2018. He insisted that after watching the London Games in 2012 he wanted to participate in the Tokyo edition in 2021 but PSG refused him permission to take part which was disappointing. However, in the upcoming edition, which will be held in Paris, he wants to participate and bring glory to the country.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's short-term focus will be on the Ligue 1 fixture against Lyon on Sunday at the Groupama Stadium.