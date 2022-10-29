Will Awoniyi stun Arsenal in Nottingham Forest’s daunting Emirates Stadium visit?

The Nigerian and his club’s underwhelming form away from the City Ground is likely to continue at the Premier League’s league leaders on Sunday

Probably only Taiwo Awoniyi wrote last weekend’s script before Nottingham Forest took on Liverpool at the City Ground.

The summer arrival from Union Berlin had not started Forest’s preceding games at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion and was an unused substitute in the Tricky Trees’ last home game—a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Awoniyi had not started in three games but possibly wished for one before the Reds visited. He and other Forest teammates did seem to be fighting a losing battle, owing to the newly promoted side’s little attacking menace since returning to the top flight.

Against Jurgen Klopp’s men, though, they showed something different, moving forward with purpose in their attacking transitions and pressing intelligently at times to force mistakes.

This was in contrast to previous games this term where Steve Cooper’s passive approach would not suffice in the battle for survival. Forest ended the game with Expected Goals (xG) of 1.9, by far their highest xG return in 2022-23 and they had five scoring opportunities tagged as clear-cut openings.

For a side that had not fashioned more than three big chances in their preceding 11 games, five was beyond anomalous. It looks better when you consider that the Tricky Trees had not created any high-quality chance in the three games before facing Klopp’s crew.

Awoniyi got the winning goal, striking his old side where it hurts to continue the Merseyside club’s winless run on their travels.

Cooper’s men have won two games since returning to the big time, and the Nigerian has netted in both, scoring the only goal in round one versus West Ham United before repeating the trick against last year’s Premier League and European runners-up.

The former Union Berlin frontman was an effective out-ball, fashioning two opportunities in transition for Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White and knew when to press the opposition or retreat.

The top highlight for the former came nine minutes after the interlude where Joe Gomez had to foul the Super Eagle just inside the Liverpool half after the striker had stolen possession and was set to make a beeline for Alisson Becker’s goal. Forest and Awoniyi’s moment came from the resulting free-kick.

Last weekend was surely encouraging for a side that had hitherto shown little invention with possession, instead hunkering down and protecting their goal.

This weekend, they face another daunting proposition when they travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal, looking to end the Gunners’ eight-game winning run at the Emirates Stadium going back to the previous campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s men have won all five matches on their turf so far, although the absence of clean sheets in those games gives Cooper’s men hope if the North Londoners’ level dips.

Having said that, Forest’s performances on their travels offer little hope of any chance of succeeding on Sunday. The Tricky Trees may not have the worst away record in England’s top division — Leeds United and Wolves share that unwanted record — but they only escape accruing a sole point on their travels owing to a fortunate draw at Brighton that produced no goals.

A total of 14 goals have been let in on their travels and no Forest player has found the back of the net in an away fixture since Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw with Everton in August.

Since that stalemate at Goodison Park, Cooper’s crew have conceded 11 unanswered goals in three games and could have let in more had Brighton been clinical at the Amex Stadium in their last away fixture.

Awoniyi has netted three times at the City Ground but is yet to find the back of the net outside of Nottinghamshire. It has not been for the want of trying, though, with the Super Eagle shooting at goal five times in as many games.

Only two of the aforementioned matches have been starts, suggesting it may be too early to suggest the striker struggles away from home.

He ought to have opened his away account in the thrashing by Leicester City at the start of the month, only to hit the post in the 22nd minute at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes broke the deadlock two minutes later and ran out 4-0 winners.

Such chastening nights have become a familiar theme for Awoniyi and Forest this term, and they could face another hammering in North London despite Mikel Arteta’s team struggling for intensity and results in the last fortnight.

The Nigerian has proven his worth somewhat on home turf so far but needs to show something different on his travels. A top performance at Arsenal will be timely and beneficial.