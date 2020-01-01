Wilfried Zaha urges fans to keep safe amid coronavirus fears

The Ivorian forward has urged fans across the world to stay safe and ensured them Premier League action would be back soon

Crystal Palace's Ivorian international Wilfried Zaha has become the latest footballer to speak about the coronavirus.

Zaha has joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mikel Arteta in speaking out against the pandemic.

Following the postponement of Premier League matches this weekend, Zaha reached out through social media to encourage fans around the world to stay safe while ensuring them that the beautiful game will be back soon.

"Make sure you and your loved ones are safe in this period we are going through," tweeted the 27-year-old.

"The game we all love will be back soon."

