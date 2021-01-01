Wijnaldum's agent opens door for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool star approaches free agency

The Netherlands international midfielder will see his current contract expire in the summer, with various landing spots now being mooted

Georginio Wijnaldum's agent, Humphry Nijman, has left the door open for Bayern Munich to discuss a deal for the Liverpool midfielder.

As things stand, the 30-year-old Netherlands international will be taking on a new challenge in the summer.

His contract at Anfield is running down and there has been no indication that fresh terms will be signed , paving the way for leading sides across Europe to enter into talks.

What has been said?

German giants Bayern have seen a move for Wijnaldum mooted, with Nijman telling Sport1 on that speculation: "Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open.

"FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us."

Who else has been linked with Wijnaldum?

It appeared at one stage as though the experienced Dutchman was destined to head for Barcelona.

The Liga giants, with Ronald Koeman at the helm, have made no secret of their interest in Wijnaldum.

Interest from Catalunya is expected to be retained, but change on and off the field at Camp Nou is rumoured and the picture there could shift quickly over the coming weeks.

Wijnaldum was expected to jump at the chance to join Barca, given their strong ties to iconic countrymen such as Koeman and Johan Cruyff , but no deal has been done.

That is offering hope to other suitors, such as Bayern, with there now several options for a midfield maestro to consider as he prepares to bring a five-year stint on Merseyside to a close.

