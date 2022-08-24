Wiegman names Lionesses squad for World Cup qualifiers with Euro 2022 heroes Kirby & Kelly missing out

Sarina Wiegman has confirmed her 23-player squad for England's September World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.

Squad named for Austria & Luxembourg qualifiers

Fran Kirby & Chloe Kelly out injured

Jordan Nobbs returns after Euro heartache

WHAT HAPPENED? Euro 2022 heroes Kelly and Kirby miss out through injury, while goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been omitted for personal reasons. Nobbs is back to full fitness after sitting out the Lionesses' major title triumph, while Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Sandy MacIver and Katie Zalem are also in the 23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stalwarts Jill Scott and Ellen White will play no part due to their recent respective retirements. This signifies a new era for the national team, who will be looking to build on the momentum created by a euphoric summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT THEY SAID: Wiegman told reporters that Kirby is suffering with a foot injury, while Kelly has a "small" issue. On Hampton, she said: "She has some personal issues that she has to solve so for her at this moment it’s better for her to stay at her club."

THE VERDICT:

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses will be looking to continue their 100 per cent World Cup qualifying record this month. They begin with a trip to Austria on Saturday, September 3 before hosting Luxembourg at the Britannia Stadium the following Tuesday.