Why Real Madrid have decided to end their long-standing transfer interest in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe - explained

Real Madrid have decided to put an end to their long-term pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe for three reasons, it has been reported.

Madrid linked to signing Mbappe

Club have ended their pursuit

Striker can leave PSG for free

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid have been heavily linked with Mbappe for years but have so far been unable to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, CadenaSER reported on Wednesday that the Spanish giants have decided they will not return for him next summer, even if he is available for free after his contract expires.

WHY HAVE THEY DROPPED INTEREST? Madrid's reasons for deciding against signing Mbappe are three-fold, according to the report.

First of all, because he will demand an annual salary of over €20 million (£17m/$21m) and will want a huge bonus on top of that for making the transfer as a free agent. Summer signing Jude Bellingham is currently on a deal worth €9m (£8m/$10m) per season.

Article continues below

Secondly, Mbappe would be nearing the age of 26 by the time he made the switch to the Spanish capital, which goes against Madrid's current policy of signing young players, such as Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and incoming striker Endrick.

Furthermore, Mbappe's decision to snub Madrid for a huge contract at PSG has created a negative image of him among club members. Los Blancos are concerned about the effect spending so much money to sign Mbappe would have on the mood of fans as well as the economic situation.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)GettyImages

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has long been seen as a future Madrid star, but he opted to sign a new contract with PSG instead of joining the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022. The Spanish team are not the only club he could end up at should he leave PSG next year, with teams in the Premier League said to be after him.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MBAPPE: The attacker will be in action again on Saturday when they take on Reims in Ligue 1.