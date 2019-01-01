'Why not number one?' - Liverpool star Mane hopes to improve on fourth-place Ballon d'Or finish

The Senegalese winger hopes winning further trophies with the Reds can help him move closer to the coveted individual award

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane set his sights on winning the Ballon d'Or after finishing fourth in the voting in 2019.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi claimed the award for a record sixth time at Monday's ceremony in Paris.

Mane's club team-mate Virgil van Dijk was named runner-up, with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo ranked third, some 210 points behind his Argentine rival.

Mane was a place further back but the Senegal international has suggested more success with European champions Liverpool could help him compete for France Football's prestigious prize.

The Reds, now a force at home and abroad, had four players in the top 10 and six in the top 20.

"That means we are a great team with great players and great quality," Mane told Liverpool's official website.

"The boys still have a lot to show and hopefully this season we can show it.

"I am very proud and happy to be named fourth in the world. I am looking forward and why not number one, maybe?

"I will do everything possible to win the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool and we'll see what's going to happen."

Messi himself said it was a "shame" Mane had not finished higher in the aftermath of a 22-goal Premier League campaign.

The 27-year-old bounced back by starring in the 5-2 trouncing of Everton in the Merseyside derby and could start again when the leaders visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

"I think tiredness is in the head. I'm ready to go - I'm feeling fresh again," he said.

"I expect [to be rested at some point], but when they put me on the bench I respect it and I will be here to push my team-mates because we are Liverpool.

"Wednesday was a good example with Bobby [Firmino] and Mo [Salah], it meant that other players can get the job. I'm just here and whatever they decide, I am ready to go."

After their trip to the Vitality Stadium, Jurgen Klopp will prepare his side for another away fixture in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg on December 10.