Why did Neymar not take a penalty for Brazil in World Cup shootout defeat to Croatia?

Neymar didn't get the chance to take one a penalty in Brazil's shootout loss to Croatia - but why exactly was that the case?

Marquinhos miss sparked Croatian celebration

Neymar played no part in shootout

Some confused as to why that was the case

WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos took Brazil's fourth penalty, one he had to score because of Rodrygo's earlier failure at the hands of Dominik Livakovic. The defender could only stroke his kick against the base of the left-hand post marking the end of Brazil's campaign as they crashed out 4-2 on penalties. Neymar was distraught with some left confused as to why the Selecao's talisman didn't step up.

WHY DIDN'T HE TAKE ONE? Brazil's outgoing manager Tite confirmed why Neymar was not given the chance, saying: "He would have the fifth and most decisive penalty. The player with the most skills and mental capacity needs to take this one as it is a heavier pressure."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The forward faces a painful trip home to Paris and will next be in competitive club action for PSG against Strasbourg on December 28.