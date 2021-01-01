‘Why did Man Utd sign Van de Beek & what’s Chelsea plan for Havertz?’ – Bosz queries transfer deals

The former Ajax boss, who is now in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, has offered his take on the struggles being endured by players he knows well

Former Ajax boss Peter Bosz, who is now in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, has questioned “why Manchester United brought Donny van de Beek in” and what “the exact idea Frank Lampard has” for Kai Havertz.

Two talented playmakers made their way to the Premier League during the summer of 2020.

United invested £40 million ($53m) in Netherlands international Van de Beek, while Chelsea splashed out £70m ($95m) on Germany star Havertz.

Neither has made the expected impact in English football, with those at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge still waiting on a spark.

Van de Beek can put his lack of progress down to limited game time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continuing to favour other options as transfer talk around the Dutchman starts to circulate once again.

Havertz, meanwhile, has had to overcome a bout of coronavirus in west London, with the 21-year-old still looking to adjust to new surroundings and a different system as a result.

Bosz, who has worked with both men during his coaching career, believes questionable calls have been made on the part of heavyweight outfits as they struggle to find value for money.

He told The Athletic: “Some players take more time than others, in all leagues. But I do question why Manchester United brought Donny in.

“They already have the best player in the league in that position: Bruno Fernandes. There is no space in their midfield for another number 10.

“Donny can play as a number six, but it must be a compact pitch. If it becomes a big pitch, it’s not his game.

“As for Kai, I can see why Chelsea brought him in but I cannot yet see the exact idea Frank Lampard has for him.

“It’s really good that he protects him in the press, though. But in the end, you must deliver, you must score goals and make goals. For a €100 million transfer you must play, and he isn’t.”

While Van de Beek and Havertz are still searching for a spark, another player that Bosz is familiar with from his time at Ajax, highly-rated winger Hakim Ziyech, has been catching the eye at Chelsea.

Pressed on why the Morocco international is succeeding where others have failed, Bosz added: “Kai plays the piano, but Hakim is from the streets.

“If there’s a free kick, he will just walk up and take it. He’s like that.”