Why do Liverpool keep conceding first? Konate left puzzled as defensive leaks leave Reds playing catch-up

Liverpool have picked up an unfortunate habit of conceding first in games, with Ibrahima Konate unable to explain why defensive leaks have sprung.

Klopp's side struggling for clean sheets

Giving themselves too much to do

Hard work required on training ground

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to find themselves playing catch-up on a regular basis in the 2022-23 campaign, with Gabriel Martinelli breaking the deadlock inside 60 seconds of the Reds’ recent trip to Arsenal. More points were dropped there in a 3-2 defeat, with Liverpool – who have already thrown in the towel in the Premier League title race this season – regularly leaving themselves with too much to do.

WHAT THEY SAID: French centre-half Konate has told the club’s official website when quizzed on the alarming trend of falling behind: “I cannot really explain that... we have to talk to each other on the pitch and fight at the start of the game [and] at the end. We are very sad but now we have to watch what was our mistake in this game [against Arsenal] and try to not do this again in the next game.

“It’s very sad but we have to keep the head held up and keep going to work every day, every day, every day. Sometimes it’s like that, but we don’t give up now and we have to work again, again and again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another disappointing result at Emirates Stadium has left Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table, with only two wins and 10 points taken from eight games so far.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? This is Liverpool’s worst points return at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 2012-13 (9 points), when they finished 7th.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp needs to find a fix for his team’s defensive frailties as they have a Champions League trip to Rangers to take in on Wednesday, before then playing host to free-scoring Manchester City – with 15-goal Erling Haaland leading their line – on Sunday.