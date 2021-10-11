Why was Lautaro Martinez crying on the bench for Argentina? Inter striker reveals why he got emotional

Lautaro Martinez was left in tears during Argentina’s latest World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, with the Inter striker spotted crying on the bench after finding the target in a 3-0 win.

The 24-year-old was replaced shortly after netting the Albiceleste’s third of a productive evening, with Lionel Scaloni introducing Joaquin Correa in the 65th minute.

Emotions got the better of Lautaro after taking a seat on the bench, with questions quickly asked of why the highly-rated frontman had broken down.

Why was Lautaro crying?

Having sat out a goalless draw with Paraguay due to a muscular complaint, there were suggestions that Lautaro had suffered an injury setback.

He was, however, quick to shoot down those rumours at the final whistle.

His tears were those of joy, not sadness, with Lautaro delighted to have scored in front of his family in the stands.

His strike against Uruguay, in a contest played out at El Monumental, was a first for the Buenos Aires native in his home town as a senior international.

Asked to explain why he was crying after a comfortable win for Argentina, Lautaro told reporters: “For my daughter, my family, more than anything for that.

“I thought of my family who were at the stadium, that's why I got emotional. That is sacrifice, to leave many things aside. My family has always accompanied me and I will forever be grateful for that."

Reasons to be cheerful for Lautaro

Lautaro has little cause for concern at present as he is enjoying a memorable moment in a blossoming career.

His goal against Uruguay was his 16th for his country through just 32 appearances, with other notable number nines being kept on the sidelines at present.

He has also registered five efforts through eight outings for Inter this season, with the defending Serie A champions back in the hunt for another domestic crown.

Lautaro now has 54 goals for the Nerazzurri to his name and has seen the impressive progress he has made in recent years recognised by inclusion on the 30-man longlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

