Why is Sergio Ramos not playing for Real Madrid against Liverpool?

Sergio Ramos' inability to play in the Champions League quarter-final fixture means that there will be no reunion between him and Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off in one of this season's most enticing Champions League ties so far during the quarter-final stage.

Both clubs have illustrious records in the European competition, boasting a combined 19 titles to their name.

But Los Blancos have to deal with an unfortunate injury setback in skipper Sergio Ramos unable to feature in the tie – so why is he absent from the squad? Goal takes a look.

Why isn't Ramos playing against Liverpool?

Ramos is not in the Real Madrid team to face Liverpool in the Champions League first leg quarter-final as he has been sidelined with a muscle injury in his left leg.

The Real Madrid captain picked up the injury during the international break with Spain, with the club confirming the muscle problem.

"After the tests carried out today on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left leg," Madrid revealed in an official statement.

How many games will he miss?

Ramos will most likely also be forced to sit out Real Madrid's second-leg return fixture at Anfield on April 14, a week after the home tie at the Bernabeu.

He might also be absent for the Clasico against Barcelona on April 10, which is sandwiched by the two Champions League games.

The defender could return to feature against Getafe in La Liga on April 18, or away to Cadiz in the same competition on April 21.

What has Ramos said?

"The truth is that I have had some tough weeks," Ramos wrote on his Instagram.

"Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role. Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I felt a pinch in my left calf. Today I have been tested and it has been confirmed that I have a muscle injury.

"If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you show me on the pitch.

"I can't do anything but speak honestly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul."

Ramos vs Salah

Ramos missing out on the highly anticipated fixture means that there will be no long-awaited reunion with him and Reds superstar Mohamed Salah.

The two were involved in an infamous controversy that took place in the 2018 Champions League final, contested by Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Ramos was involved in a brutal tackle with him and the Egyptian during the first half, locking his arm around Salah's shoulder and sending the pair flying to the ground.

Salah dislocated his shoulder during the incident and was forced to leave the pitch, spending the rest of the game receiving treatment in the dressing room. Liverpool eventually lost the final 3-1.

"That game is in the past, so I don't think about [what happened with Ramos]," Salah told Marca as he reflected on the incident in 2021.

"I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win... that's it."