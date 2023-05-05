Why Erling Haaland’s former kitman will be watching Manchester City’s Premier League match against Leeds United

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has invited his former team's kitman to watch his club take on Leeds United in the Premier League.

Haaland started his career at Bryne FK

The Norwegian has remained friends with Bryne's kitman

Has surprised him with a ticket to watch Man City vs Leeds United

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland will have a friend from Norway watching him from the stands when Manchester City take on Leeds United at the Etihad on Saturday. Kurth Gausland, the kitman of Haaland's former team Bryne, will be in attendance to watch the feisty clash. The Norwegian goal machine formed a formidable bond with Gausland during his early days at Bryne and, during the latter's 60th birthday in March, a message popped up inviting Gausland and Haaland's youth coach Espen Undheim to Saturday's clash alongside two long-term volunteers at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to reports, Gausland is a fan of Leeds United and has been invited by the former Borussia Dortmund forward to watch his favourite team in action.

'Erling sent Kurth a video congratulating him from his apartment in Manchester,' Undheim told Mail Sport.

"OK, now you're 60 I wanted to invite you to see your favourite team.

"Leeds are struggling a bit and Erling said: 'I'll invite you to see your lovely Leeds but I can't say that I won't score!' It was quite surprising for him," explained Udheim.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City have showcased their quality at the right time, leapfrogging Arsenal to sit at the pinnacle of the Premier League table having played a game less. Haaland scored his 35th goal of the campaign against West Ham United breaking Alan Shearer's record of most goals scored in a Premier League season and the forward will look to add to his tally when City lock horns with Leeds United.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? The 22-year-old is having a scintillating season at Manchester, breaking records with every passing week as Guardiola's men continue their surge towards another Premier League title. With Manchester City scheduled to play Real Madrid, Haaland will also be aiming to guide the Sky Blues to their first-ever Champions League title this year.