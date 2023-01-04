Why did Antony miss Man Utd's win over Bournemouth? Ten Hag explains Brazilian's absence

Antony was a surprising omission from Manchester United's matchday squad against Bournemouth, and Erik ten Hag has explained his absence.

Antony failed to make the cut due to injury

United won comfortably despite his absence

Lisandro Martinez back after winning World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international has been a regular at United since following Ten Hag to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer, and started against Nottingham Forest and Wolves after the World Cup break. However, the winger is going through a lean patch of form and has not had a goal contribution since scoring against Everton in early October. There was speculation that he could be axed from the starting XI for the trip to Bournemouth before it was confirmed that he wasn't part of the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag explained the reason for Antony's omission before United's 3-0 victory, bluntly saying to MUTV: "He's injured."

The manager did not reveal the nature of the injury or when he is expected to be back in action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag also discussed Lisandro Martinez's return to United after his 2022 World Cup success and hailed his contribution to Argentina's triumph in Qatar. The United boss said of the defender, who made a late cameo against Bournemouth: "It’s a reward and I think he deserves it. I think it was a great performance from the Argentines at the World Cup and it showed when you act as a team, when you play proactive football and you have a winning attitude. And he was part of that, he played a massive role, we value that and now he’s got the reward and I really enjoy that."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will hope that Antony's injury is not serious as they are set to play three games in the next 10 days, starting with an FA Cup clash against Everton on Saturday. They will then take in a midweek League Cup tie against Charlton before hosting Manchester City in a crucial derby clash on January 14.