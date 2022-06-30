'Why’d they call me?!' - Chiellini delighted to be lining up for new club LAFC

The veteran brings a wealth of experience to his new club and he has already been checking out some of his fellow defenders

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini admits that he was surprised to get the call to move to MLS with "fantastic" Los Angeles FC.

Chiellini, 37, left Juve after 18 trophy-laden years at the end of the 2021-22 season, receiving a hero's send-off in his final game.

He will now start a new challenge in California alongside fellow new LAFC arrival Gareth Bale.

What did Chiellini say?

“I want to be honest. When I start to see the team, I said, they have fantastic defenders; why’d they call me?” the ex-Italy international told reporters at Wednesday's introductory press conference.

“Everyone talks about Mamadou Fall, but I can say Jesus Murillo, [Sebastien] Ibeagha, who played the last matches and also on the wing – LAFC has fantastic defenders and it's a fantastic team. Surely I can help them.

"I can help the team, not just playing, but leading every day the group, and this is my game and what I think. But I have fantastic teammates, and this is important.”

What do LAFC think of new defensive star?

While Chiellini showed his modest side at the conference, LAFC president John Thorrington did not seem to agree.

“He is a coach's dream, he is a club’s dream,” said Thorrington. “We have never seen a player like him in our league.”

LAFC currently sit at the top of the MLS Western Conference, seven points ahead of nearest challengers Real Salt Lake after 17 games.

