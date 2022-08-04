Why Bafana Bafana legend Pienaar is grateful to new Manchester United first team coach McCarthy

The 40-year-old tactician has reacted to his compatriot's appointment at the 13-time Premier League champions

South African legend Steven Pienaar has wished his former Bafana Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy all the best at Manchester United.

Last week, McCarthy was appointed the Premier League giants' first team coach specialising in working with the club's strikers and wing play, including football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pienaar took to his official Instagram page where he congratulated McCarthy and thanked the legendary striker for encouraging him to do his Uefa coaching badges after retiring from professional football.

"From the dusty streets [in South Africa] to big stadiums [in Europe] proud of you brother," Pienaar said.

"Thanks for all the advice you gave me over the years and for encouraging me to take my coaching licenses.

"Good luck on your new journey. God is great. One love."

Just like McCarthy, former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Pienaar now has a Uefa Pro License which is the highest coaching certification available in Europe.

Pienaar currently works for his former club and reigning Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam as an academy coach and shares the same agent as McCarthy.

Rob Moore is the man who facilitated McCarthy's move to United and he also managed the two retired Cape Town-born players during their playing days.