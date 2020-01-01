Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

The award was shared by three players last season but who will take home the top goalscoring prize in 2020?

The Premier League Golden Boot is one of the most popular betting markets and this season is expected to be no different.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared the crown last season with 22 goals each, the third time the award has been handed to three players in the same campaign.

The tussle for the individual prize in 2019-20 is set to be just as tight, with five of bet365’s top six favourites all previous winners.

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Aubameyang is 11/4 (3.75) favourite to win the Golden Boot for the second time in a row after scoring 17 goals to establish himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League and the world.

Since he made his Arsenal debut in February 2018, only Salah has scored more top-flight goals than Aubameyang, with the Gabon international plundering 49 goals in just 74 appearances.

Sergio Aguero is just behind him at 3/1 (4.0), with the Manchester City striker showing no signs of stopping following a haul of 16 strikes in just 21 appearances this season.

The Argentine boasted 164 Premier League goals prior to this season - the sixth-most of all time - and looks set to be in line for his sixth consecutive 20-goal season in the Premier League.

Having yet another age-defying season, Jamie Vardy is 7/2 (4.50) favourite to win the Golden Boot for the first time in his career.

The Leicester City striker, 33, currently tops the charts with 17 goals despite his most recent goal coming before Christmas Day and will be a vital part of the Foxes' Champions League push.

Salah can be backed at 9/2 (5.50), who has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Liverpool and is out to win his third Golden Boot in a row.

The forward has netted 15 times so far this term and has 69 goals for the Reds in the Premier League - more than any other player since his debut in August 2017.

Who are the underdogs to win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Danny Ings has emerged as a surprise contender at 16/1 (17.0) despite being just two goals behind Vardy and Aubameyang.

His 15-goal haul is his best in the Premier League and he is the first Southampton player to score that many in a season since Jay Rodriguez managed it in 2013-14.

Also available at the same price is Mane, who has 13 goals for Liverpool in just 22 starts this term.

The Liverpool forward came fourth in Ballon d'Or voting last year and is also one of the frontrunners to win PFA Player of the Year amid another stellar season for the Reds.

bet365 offer 40/1 (41.0) that Tammy Abraham picks up the Golden Boot award after establishing himself as Chelsea's main striker this term with 13 goals so far, although just one of those has come in 2020.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez can be backed at 40/1 (41.0) after netting 12 goals for Nuno Espirito Santo's men this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin the same price with 12 Everton strikes to his name.

Who are the outsiders to win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Raheem Sterling has not quite hit the standards of his last two seasons with 11 goals to his name, with bet365 making him 66/1 (67.0) to claim the Golden Boot.

Fellow Man City forward Gabriel Jesus is also available at that price, with the Brazilian playing second fiddle behind Aguero and unlikely to be favoured ahead of him this season.

Roberto Firmino is a 100/1 (101.0) shot with Marcus Rashford - likely to miss the rest of the campaign - Teemu Pukki, Anthony Martial and Kevin De Bruyne all 150/1 (151.0).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.