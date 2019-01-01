Who will win the Championship in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Norwich City won the second tier title last season ahead of Sheffield United, but who do the bookmakers think will take the glory this time around?

The 2019-20 Championship season is well under way and the fight for Premier League promotion is set to be a fiery one.

Norwich City stormed to the title last year, winning 10 of their final 14 fixtures to ensure Sheffield United had to settle for second, whilst Aston Villa beat Derby County in the play-off final to return to the Premier League.

Who are the favourites to win the Championship?

Leeds United are bet365’s 11/10 (2.38) favourites to win the Championship and gain promotion back to the top flight after what will be 16 years away, with the leadership of Marcelo Bielsa no doubt a huge factor in that short price.

The Whites are third in the table with nine wins and three losses so far this term, appearing to have put last season's play-off semi-final heartbreak behind them.

West Brom can be backed at 9/4 (3.25) with bet365. The Baggies were in the fight for promotion last season and were the last unbeaten team in the division this time around, going nine games without defeat before losing to Leeds in October.

Slaven Bilic's men had struggled for goals early on but have scored in all-but one of their fixtures this season and are top of the table after 16 games.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term but are 8/1 (9.0) to go straight back up in style by winning the Championship, having retained the services of the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney.

The Cottagers started slow but have won seven games and lost just four times this season, with Mitrovic the top scorer in the division and leading the promotion charge for his side.

Who are the Championship outsiders?

One of the most in-form teams in the league, Preston are currently 16/1 (17.0) after an impressive start has seen them score 31 goals - the most in the Championship - to sit second and affirm their status as this season's surprise package.

Brentford are available at 20/1 (21.0) but have struggled for consistency and currently sit in mid-table with six losses to their name this season.

Swansea City are 25/1 (26.0) to win the Championship, having made a fine start to the campaign under new manager Steve Cooper and are just two points off the top of the division.

Little was expected of the Welsh side this term, as evidenced by bet365's pre-season 40/1 (41.0) quote, but the Swans faithful will be dreaming of a Premier League return after taking 29 points so far.

Nottingham Forest could prove to be a dark horse at 25/1 (26.0), with Sabri Lamouchi having begun his reign by leading the east Midlanders to eight wins and four draws from their opening 15 games.

Forest finished ninth in the Championship last season after a string of inconsistent results in 2019, but their new manager appears to have steadied the ship somewhat as they push for a Premier League return

Who are the Championship underdogs?

Bristol City have been making steady progress since Lee Johnson took charge in 2016 but are out at 33/1 (34.0) with bet365.

Their eighth-place finish was their best return in 11 years and boasted the third-best away record in the Championship last season. The Robins took just one point from their first two matches but have recovered to occupy a play-off position.

Sheffield Wednesday are 50/1 (51.0) to win the Championship, having taken 25 points so far and boasting one of the sternest defences in the league with just 14 goals conceded.

Article continues below

bet365 offer Cardiff City at 100/1 (101.0), with the Bluebirds playing in the second tier again after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Neil Warnock's men appear to have struggled to adapt to life back in the Championship, having won just two games since September 21.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.