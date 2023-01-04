Who is USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson and will he become Gregg Berhalter's permanent replacement?

The United States men's national team promoted assistant Anthony Hudson to an interim role on Wednesday with Gregg Berhalter's future in doubt.

Hudson part of USMNT program since 2020

Joined senior team's staff in 2021

Long-term situation unclear

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT has called upon the 41-year-old to oversee the squad this month while U.S. Soccer sorts out a messy drama involving Gregg Berhalter's violent conduct towards his wife in 1991 and blackmail allegations.

WHO IS ANTHONY HUDSON? A former West Ham youth player born in the United States, Hudson has coached internationally with New Zealand and Bahrain and at club level with the Colorado Rapids in MLS.

The latter tenure ended in controversy as the Rapids fired Hudson shortly after he took a dig at their lack of transfer spending.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hudson has little chance of becoming the USMNT's permanent coach, but the sense of paralysis around the program until the investigation into Berhalter concludes has made him a logical short-term choice. Someone must lead the squad this month for friendlies against Serbia and Colombia, and Hudson's temporary appointment minimizes disruption.

Meanwhile, Berhalter's contract expired this week. While there has not been confirmation that the USMNT will move on without him, the investigation into his conduct may increase the chances of his permanent exit.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Friendlies against Serbia and Colombia at the end of January are likely to take a back seat to the ongoing controversy surrounding Berhalter and Gio Reyna's family.