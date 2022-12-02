Who is the referee for Netherlands vs USMNT?

Everything you need to know about Wilton Sampaio, the referee for the World Cup 2022 last-16 game between the Netherlands and the United States.

The United States men's national team will look to spring an upset and continue their quest for a maiden World Cup trophy when they face the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday.

The USMNT finished second in Group B following an unbeaten run which saw them pick up draws against England and Wales and a win against Iran in their last match. The Netherlands, meanwhile, finished top of Group A with seven points from three matches. The US are battling it out for only the third quarter-finals in the nation's history, while the Oranje will play in their sixth ever World Cup quarter-final with a victory.

With all that at stake, who is the person running the rule over the game? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Who is the referee for Netherlands vs USMNT?

Wilton Sampaio is the referee who will officiate the World Cup 2022 last-16 tie between Netherlands and USMNT.

Born on December 28, 1981, Wilton Sampaio is a Brazilian referee, who is affiliated to CONMEBOL and has been a FIFA-listed official since 2013.

Which other World Cup 2022 games has Wilton Sampaio refereed?

Date Fixture Stage Nov 21 Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Group A Nov 26 Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia Group C

Sampaio has been the referee for two World Cup 2022 group games so far. The round of 16 game between the Netherlands and the U.S. men's national team is his third match.

He was the chief official for the Group A clash between Senegal and the Netherlands on November 21, which the Dutch won 2-0.

After that, Sampaio took charge of the Group C game between Poland and Saudi Arabia on November 26, which Poland won 2-0 thanks to goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski.

Who are the assistant referees & fourth official?

Sampaio will be assisted by Bruno Boschilla and Bruno Pires, who will run the line on either side of the pitch.

Andres Mathias Matonte is the fourth official.