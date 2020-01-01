Who is Real Madrid debutant Marvin Park? The former Tranmere youngster who had three nations chasing him

Los Blancos introduced a new and unfamiliar name on Sunday as they looked for a goal in their La Liga opener

Marvin Park made his Real Madrid debut on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side were held to a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad.

The relatively unknown 20-year-old attacker, who goes by Marvin, was introduced in the 70th minute for Rodrygo as Los Blancos searched in vain for a winner.

While Marvin couldn't score a fairytale goal on debut, his first La Liga appearance comes on the back of an impressive pre-season that saw the Spain Under-19 international catch Zidane's eye.

Generally deployed as a right winger but also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, Marvin won the UEFA Youth League with Real Madrid last season as he scored four goals and contributed four assists across 33 appearances in all competitions.

Marvin's route to the Santiago Bernabeu has been far from straight forward however and his rise to the first-team has taken many by surprise.

Born in the Balearic Islands, a Spanish archipelago much closer to Barcelona than Madrid, the promising youngster began his youth career with Ciutat de Palma in 2006 before securing an interesting move to English club Tranmere Rovers in 2009.

After three years in England, Marvin would return to Ciutat de Palma before stints with La Salle and Penya Arrabal.

Then in 2016 after turning heads across Spain, Real Madrid came calling with an initial three-year deal which he accepted despite the best efforts of Mallorca to keep him closer to his hometown.

After grinding away in Los Blancos' youth ranks and earning an extended deal until July 2021, Marvin is now emerging as a genuine prospect for the club after his senior debut on Sunday.

Zidane's side had a quiet summer in the transfer market and the club look ready to give their young talent a chance to impress over the coming months with Sergio Arribas also making his bow for the first-team against Sociedad.

Marvin has done his fair share of impressing over the past few years with three countries all contending for his international allegiance at one stage.

Born to a Nigerian father and a South Korean mother but raised in Spain, all three had shown interest in Marvin, who seemingly opted for his homeland in January 2019 after making his debut for Spain's U19's.

While his international future looks potentially distracting, Marvin will no doubt be focused on establishing himself at club level after Zidane's show of faith.

"Unforgettable day! Very happy for the debut with @realmadrid in the league. Time to keep working and learning," Marvin posted on Instagram after the match against Sociedad.

Real Madrid next face Real Betis on Saturday with Marvin now lurking as a genuine option for Zidane's side moving forward.