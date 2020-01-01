Who are the best midfielders on FIFA 20?

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is rated as the outstanding player in the heart of the field, beating Luka Modric to top spot

Thinking about signing a top midfielder to boost your squad in FIFA 20? Look no further.

Although there were no midfielders in the top three rated players, there is a plethora of talent in that area of the field and, while you can see the full ranked list here, Goal has rounded up the highest-rated midfielders.

FIFA 20: Top-rated midfielders

Player Team Nation Position Rating Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium CAM 91 Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia CM 90 N'Golo Kante Chelsea France CDM 89 Sergio Busquets Barcelona Spain CDM 89 David Silva Man City Spain CAM 88 Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio Argentina CAM 88 Christian Eriksen Spurs Denmark CAM 88 Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany CM 88 Paul Pogba Man Utd France CM 88 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Germany CAM 88 Casemiro Real Madrid Brazil CDM 87 Fernandinho Man City Brazil CDM 87 Thiago Bayern Munich Spain CM 87 Isco Real Madrid Spain CAM 86 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Germany CAM 86 Daniel Parejo Valencia Spain CM 86 Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio Bosnia CM 86 Ivan Rakitic Barcelona Croatia CM 86 Marco Verratti PSG Italy CM 86 Allan Napoli Brazil CM 85 Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Portugal CAM 85 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Netherlands CM 85 Fabinho Liverpool Brazil CDM 85 Papu Gomez Atalanta Argentina CAM 85 Koke Atletico Madrid Spain RM 85 Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio France CDM 85 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio Serbia CM 85 Rodri Man City Spain CDM 85 James Rodriguez Real Madrid Colombia CAM 85 Saul Atletico Madrid Spain CM 85 Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund Belgium CDM 85 Hakim Ziyech Ajax Morocco CAM 85

It should come as little surprise that the outrageously talented Kevin De Bruyne comes out on top of the list, boasting an overall rating of 91. The Manchester City and Belgium star is not touched by anyone else in the game.

Indeed, he surpasses even 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, who despite being out of the running for the major awards this year still comes in second on EA Sports’ ranking with a grade of 90.

While De Bruyne is listed as a CAM and Modric a simple CM, the best defensive midfielders in the game can be found in the form of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets, both of who grab 89 ratings.

Technical players largely dominate the peak of the ranking, though, with Manchester City’s David Silva joining team-mate De Bruyne in the top five with a rating of 88, which is shared by five other players.

Paulo Dybala – in the game with Piemonte Calcio due to an agreement that Juventus have with Konami over their naming rights – Christian Eriksen and Dortmund’s Marco Reus are the other CAMs with the same mark.

The 88 rating is also what Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is awarded, with the central midfielder tied with Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in this regard.

Three players chalk up an 87 overall score: Fernandinho of Manchester City, Thiago of Bayern Munich and Casemiro of Real Madrid.

One point further back on 86, there are a group of six players, which includes Isco, Thomas Muller, Daniel Parejo, Miralem Pjanic, Ivan Rakitic and Marco Verratti.

There is an extensive group of 13 players who are on an 85 rating, meanwhile, with the most notable of these new Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong, Liverpool’s Fabinho, new Manchester City addition Rodri, Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez and Hakim Ziyech of Ajax – one of only two players in the top 100 not to play in one of Europe’s elite five leagues.